15 years after Hawaii’s first Little League World Series title, Alaka’i Aglipay pays forward lessons learned through coaching

Fifteen years ago, a group of ballplayers from West Oahu Little League allowed kids in Hawaii to dream.

The youngsters from Ewa Beach went 6-0 in the 2005 Little League World Series that year, including a dramatic 7-6 walk-off win over Curacao in the championship game. It was Hawaii’s first Little League World Series title.

Since then, Waipio Little League won it all in 2008 while Honolulu Little League took the crown in 2018. In the state’s two other appearances in Williamsport, Pa., Waipio finished as the runner-up in 2010 while Central East Maui was the US runner-up and fourth place overall in 2019. The 2005 team from Ewa Beach remains the squad that blazed the trail.

“We just thought it was a tournament, a really fun tournament because you get to be on TV,” Alaka’i Aglipay, one of the star players on the 2005 team, recently recalled to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “When we came back and we saw the impact, it was like maybe we did something pretty big that we don’t fully understand what just happened. I remember they used to tell us that one day, it’ll hit you. At the time, when I was 12 or 13, I was like, ‘OK, whenever that’s supposed to happen.’”

To Aglipay, despite the team enjoying unprecedented success at the time, the best memories occurred off the field.

“The baseball memories, I think it’s last,” Aglipay says. “Everything from the plane ride, the dorms. The baseball part, I think we all recognize what we did and I think that’s why it’s not the first thing that we bring up when we see each other.”

Nowadays, the members of the 2005 team are now in the mid- to late-20s, some of whom are fathers and husbands. But to Aglipay, they’ll always be “the boys.”

“I have multiple teammates who have kids, who are married, who have careers now and are doing great things in life,” Aglipay said. “Just to see that we went from playing baseball growing up and still be extremely close with that same group of guys and they’re a really good support system, they’re the boys, you know what I mean?”

Aglipay, a University of Hawaii graduate, is currently a counselor for a nonprofit in Waianae. He’s also the head baseball coach at Maryknoll and an assistant football coach at Punahou, his alma mater. Drawing inspiration from his past coaches, such as skipper Layton Aliviado from the 2005 team, Aglipay hopes to pass forward lessons learned in molding the next generation of athletes in Hawaii.

“Sports has been such a big impact on my life, so to see what the game has done for me and those coaches and those teachers that taught those life lessons, to pass it forward, it’s been a really cool experience because this game has done so much,” Aglipay said. “A lot of my former coaches say, ‘Oh, now you get to see the other side of how this works.’ I see some players that kind of remind me of my teammates or myself and it’s like now I know what my coach meant by that.”