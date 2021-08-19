14 former Hawai’i High School standouts selected to Polynesian Hall of Fame’s Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award watch list

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 2021 Watch List for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The Watch List is composed of 63 players from 31 different FBS schools.

Former University of Oregon, and current Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback, Marcus Mariota was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2014; former University of Notre Dame, and current Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman, Ronnie Stanley received the award in 2015; former University of Colorado Quarterback Sefo Liufau received the award in 2016; former Washington State, and current Minnesota Vikings Defensive End Hercules Mata`afa received the award in 2017; former University of Alabama Quarterback, and current Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the award in 2018 & 2019; former University of Oregon Offensive Tackle, and current Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman, Penei Sewell received the award in 2019; and former University of Southern California, and current San Francisco 49ers Safety, Talanoa Hufanga, and former Brigham Young University, and current New York Jets Quarterback, Zach Kapono Wilson received the award in 2020.

“The participation, prestige and excellence of Polynesian players continues to grow in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder, and Inductee. “This award allows us to showcase the very best in our community.”

2021 POLYNESIAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST

Feleti Afemui LB Vanderbilt (Maui)

Kana’i Mauga LB USC (Waianae)

Chaz Ah You S BYU

Simi Moala OL Utah

Ulumoo Ale OL Washington

Viane Moala DL Utah

Demytrick Ali’ifua OL Utah State

Manase Mose OL North Texas

Falepule Alo OL Utah State

Darius Muasau LB Hawai’i (Mililani)

Junior Angilau OL Texas

Puka Nacua WR BYU

Popo Aumavae DL Oregon

Ezekiel Noa LB Boise State

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OL Oregon

Sio Nofoagatoto’a DL Indiana

Henry Bainivalu OL Washington

Jonah Panoke WR Hawai’i (Saint Louis)

Chevan Cordeiro QB Hawai’i (Saint Louis)

Neil Pau’u WR BYU

Kekoa Crawford WR California

Keenan Pili LB BYU

Daniel Faalele OL Minnesota

Isaiah Pola-Mao DB USC

Lorenzo Fauatea, Jr. DL BYU

Tennesee Pututau DL Utah

Leif Fautanu OL UNLV

Isaac Rex LB BYU

Viliami Fehoko DL San Jose State

Merlin Robertson LB Arizona State

Chuck Filiaga OL Michigan

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Mase Funa DL Oregon

Nephi Sewell LB Utah

Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State (Saint Louis)

Khalil Shakir WR Boise State

Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzales OL Boise State

Mika Tafua DL Utah (Kamehameha)

George Holani RB Boise State

Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland (Kapolei)

Siaki Ika DT Baylor

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DE Notre Dame (Kapolei)

Muelu Iosefa LB California (Mililani)

Sam Taimani DL Washington

Kekaula Kaniho DB Boise State (Kahuku)

Toa Taua RB Nevada

Lopini Katoa RB BYU

Henry To’o To’o LB Alabama

Donovan Laie OL Arizona

Lawrance Toafili RB Florida State

Sataoa Laumea OL Utah

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

Tuli Letuligasenoa DL Washington

Tama Tuitele LB Navy

Kohl Levao OL Hawai’i

Zion Tupuola-Fetui LB Washington (Pearl City)

Jermayne Lole DL Arizona State

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Tyson Maeva LB Frenso State

Alama Uluave OL San Diego State (Punahou)

Ahofitu Maka OL UTSA

Solo Vaipulu OL Hawai’i

Alii Matau LB San Jose State

The winner of the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14. Five finalists will be unveiled on November 30. The presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner (January 21, 2022) at the Sheraton Waikiki, and they will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl (January 22, 2022).

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2021 season progresses. The finalists and winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, Inaugural Inductee and past NFLPA president Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network commentator Steve Wyche.