13 years of preparation leads Nam to UFC debut against Pettis this Saturday

It’s been a long time coming, but Tyson Nam is getting his shot in the UFC this Saturday in Mexico City at UFC Fight Night 159.

The Waimanalo native stepped in on short notice to take on UFC veteran Sergio Pettis in place of the injured Alex Perez. But Nam isn’t seeing himself as just a last-minute replacement for the promotion. He sees himself as a budding contender in the UFC flyweight division.

“Sergio being No. 5, definitely with a win over that should put me at No. 5 if I knock him out or secure a finish,” Nam said. “But to me, I’ve been doing this everyday. I’ve been doing this everyday for about 13 years so to me, this is just another man. I ain’t afraid of no damn man, especially if they’re my size or smaller.”

Nam, 35, has won two-straight bouts heading into Saturday’s card and faces one of the division’s best strikers in Pettis, the younger brother of former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

“He’s a really good striker,” Nam said. “I feel like whenever I go up against strikers, they hit me but I always hit them back way harder. He’s very good technically.”

With 28 professional fights under his belt, the lights aren’t too bright for Nam now that he’s in the UFC. Once he steps inside for the Octagon for the first time, he’ll be ready to throw down.

“I feel good. I’m just ready to go already,” he said. “Just let this fight happen.”

Nam vs. Pettis will take place on the prelim card of UFC Fight Night 159. Prelims kickoff at 11 a.m. HST.