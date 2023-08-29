Ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season, which kicks off next week, teams were required to cut down their preseason roster from 90 to their standard 53-man rosters on Tuesday.

Below are the players who were either born in Hawaii or attended high school or college in the islands.

Players who were released are either placed on waivers (if they have less than four years of accrued service time at any point in the year) or have their contract terminated immediately and become an unrestricted free agent.

Teams will also begin signing players to their practice squad in the coming days.

PLAYERS WITH/ HAWAII TIES ON NFL 53-MAN ROSTERS

MIAMI DOLPHINS:

Tua Tagovailoa – QB (Saint Louis)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS:

Jahlani Tavai – LB (University of Hawaii)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Andrei Iosivas – WR (Punahou)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Nate Herbig – OL – (Saint Louis)

Isaac Seumalo – OL (Honolulu born)

Nick Herbig – LB (Saint Louis)

HOUSTON TEXANS:

Ka’imi Fairbairn – PK (Punahou)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS:

DeForest Buckner – DL (Punahou)

Rigoberto Sanchez – P (University of Hawaii)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS:

Alohi Gilman – DB (Kahuku)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES:

Marcus Mariota – QB (Saint Louis)

CAROLINA PANTHERS:

Kamu Grugier-Hill – LB (Kamehameha)