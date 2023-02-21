HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team kicks off the 2023 season with the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Feb. 23-25, at Queen’s Beach. Joining the No. 10 BeachBows are preseason No. 1 UCLA, as well as No. 7 Stanford, Saint Mary’s and Stephen F. Austin. The team’s will play a round-robin format all-day Thursday and Friday before competing in championship bracket play on Saturday.



Quick Set

What: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic

Who: No. 2 UCLA, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Hawai’i, Saint Mary’s, Stephen F. Austin

When: February 23-25

Where: Queen’s Beach – Waikiki

Admission: Free

Live Scoring: HawaiiAthletics.com



Schedule

Thursday, February 23

Hawai’i vs. Saint Mary’s…………………9:00 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Stanford………10:15 a.m.

UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s………………….11:30 a.m.

Hawai’i vs. Stanford……………………. 12:45 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. UCLA………….. 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 24

Hawai’i vs. Stephen F. Austin………….9:00 a.m.

UCLA vs. Stanford……………………….10:15 a.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Stephen F. Austin….11:30 a.m.

Hawai’i vs. UCLA………………………….12:45 p.m.

Stanford vs. Saint Mary’s………….. …..2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

Quarterfinal…………………9:00 a.m.

Semifinal #1………………..10:15 a.m.

Semifinal #2………………..11:30 a.m.

3rd Place Match……………12:45 p.m.

Championship Match…….2:00 p.m.