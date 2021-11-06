10 Hawaii youth boxing national champions honored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s 10 youth boxing national champions were honored Saturday, Nov. 6, by State of Hawaii Rep. Bob McDermott.

Their big victories happened at the national Olympic Junior Championships held in Lubbock, Texas back in July 2021. The feats were more impressive considering the training disadvantages these young ladies were under.

“What makes it extra special for the 10 from Hawaii that won is that it was during a pandemic year, whereas all across the country all of the states were wide open; so they could pretty much go back to their gyms and train. Most of our athletes had to train in private gyms in their garages out in the field,” President of USA Boxing – Hawaii Eiichi Jumawan said.

“It wasn’t easy. I had to push myself, but at the end, I won,” said 14-year-old and 119-lb champion Azariah Cottrell said.

Cottrell and others are now on track to head to Shreveport, Louisiana in December for a chance to make team USA. This is something that 18-year-old Shera Mae Patricio has already accomplished at 112 lbs.

“We go to camp; we train in Colorado Springs for Team USA by myself, without my dad, so I have to do that independently and stay focused, and then in December we fly out to Turkey and we fight for number,” Patricio explained.

Turkey will host the Women’s World Championships at a yet-to-be-determined date in 2022. Hopefully, that can open doors to the summer Olympic games in 2024 in Paris.

“I hope this leads to putting me in the pathway to the 2024 Olympics because I’m just trying to get my name out there, build my family’s last name, a little career. I’m trying to get known and do big things.” Shera Mae Patricio, 18-year-old on team usa

Female USA Boxing Champions:

1- Pee Wee 8, 65 lb. Zailah Spencer,

2- Pee Wee 65 lb. Chaeypin Balubar;

3- Pee Wee 90 lb. Zaydi Canoy-Cabagua;

4- Bantam 101 lb. Teeko Cottrell;

5- Intermediate 80 lb. Nevaeh Lavarias;

6- Intermediate 110 lb. Taydee Paglinawan;

7- Intermediate 114 lb. Alexis Tangaro;

8- Intermediate 119 lb. Azariah Cottrell;

9- Intermediate 132 lb. Zahriah Cottrell;

10- Intermediate 145 lb. Shaylee Agasiva.

Silver Medalist: Athena Medeiros, PW 55 lb; and Jakayla Bobadilla, Intermediate 90 lb.

Qtr Finalists: Journey Figueroa, Junior 114 lb; and Angelique Tangaro, 65 lb. Bantam.

Hawaii Males:

Silver Medalists: Donavan Correa, Junior 90 lb; Jiovahni Soto-Ramos, Intermediate 154 lb;

Bronze Medalist: Kapu Hendricksen, Bantam 75 lb;

Qtr Finalists: Skyler Reyes, Junior 132 lb and Malu Tuinei-Afele, Junior 145 lb

Other Hawaii boxers:

Jordan Ma’ae, Junior 138 lb; Daniel Paglinawan, Bantam 65 lb and Jeffrey Figueroa, Intermediate 106 lb; Jayden Gomes, 132 lb. Junior; Noah Timoteo 138 lb. Elite Div.; Kamakani Waialae 152 lb. Elite Div.