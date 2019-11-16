10 Hawaii surfers advance on day one of the Hawaiian Pro

The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing kicked off with the first day of surfing at the Hawaiian Pro in Haleiwa. 10 Hawaii surfers advanced out of round one on Friday, with 14 of the 16 heats completed before the competition was called off for the day.

Championship Tour star and Haleiwa product John John Florence was slated to make his return from an ACL tear, that didn’t happen. Florence withdrew from the competition. Requests for reason for his withdrawal yielded nothing.

Lahaina, Maui surfer Dusty Payne scored the highest heat-winning total in round one. The 30 year old logged a 13.77 in heat number three.

The Hawaiian Pro is expected to be called on once again on Saturday morning, with Sunday forecast for the biggest waves of the weekend.