Skyline makes its way down the rails in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s Skyline rail system is now up and running — but with each station having two names and a number, it might not be easy to know which is which, or what to do when you hop off the train.

Many readers have told KHON2.com that the station names are confusing. Where are the stations located? Which ones have parking lots? Which ones are open?

Luckily, when riders are on their journeys, the trains announce both names of each station as the trains pull up to the platform, plus which side the doors will open on.

Here are some key reminders for your ride on Honolulu’s Skyline:

Reminders about hours of operation:

On weekdays, Monday through Friday, Skyline will operate from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On weekends, Saturday and Sunday, Skyline will operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On City holidays, Skyline will operate on the weekend schedule, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Reminders about HOLO cards:

With an adult HOLO card, a ride on Skyline is $3. Fares for holders of youth and senior HOLO cards are $1.50 and $1.25, respectively. Further information and requirements for reduced fare cards can be found on the website for TheBus , as HOLO cards work on TheBus and TheHandi-Van as well.

Riders will need a HOLO card to get through the gates at the stations before getting on the train. HOLO cards are available at the Skyline stations, most Satellite City Halls and select grocery and convenience stores ; funds for cards can be reloaded at the stations and online . One tap of the HOLO card will grant free transfers on TheBus and Skyline for 2.5 hours; the card keeps track of passes, transfers and fares so riders won’t be charged again if they tap their card within that time period.

With fare capping , riders won’t spend more in one day than they would on a day pass ($7.50 for adult HOLO card holders), or more in a month than they would on a monthly pass ($80 for adult HOLO card holders) — that means riders will only pay up to the amount it costs to purchase a pass.

, riders won’t spend more in one day than they would on a day pass ($7.50 for adult HOLO card holders), or more in a month than they would on a monthly pass ($80 for adult HOLO card holders) — that means riders will only pay up to the amount it costs to purchase a pass. Each rider needs their own card — only one rider is allowed through the gate per scan or else the machines will alert station workers.

Riders will need to tap their HOLO card to get out of the station once they get off the train. Tap the card on the right side of the gate and the glass gate will open on the left side. Follow the green arrows at the gates; if there’s a red X, riders will be coming through from the opposite direction.



General reminders:

For the first segment opened in 2023, there are park-and-ride facilities at three stations: Halawa (Aloha Stadium), Honouliuli (Hoopili) and Keoneae (UH West Oahu).

Trains arrive at the stations every 10 minutes.

Getting on the train too close to closing time may keep riders from getting back to where they started.

If the train has said the doors will open on the left, that means the left side of the train when facing the same direction the train is travelling in.

But, since the trains don’t tell riders about some potential places to stop by, take a trip with KHON2.com to find out where riders can go once they hop off the train.

Station 9: Halawa

The Halawa station is also known as the Aloha Stadium station. It is located in Halawa on Kamehameha Highway and Salt Lake Boulevard.

The Aloha Stadium station has a park-and-ride lot, in addition to drop-off and pick-up areas for TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

This station will serve as the end of the line until the next segment opens to riders.

Until the next segment of the rail system opens, workers have told KHON2.com that Platform 2 at the Halawa station will be out of service; the trains will arrive at Platform 1 and depart back toward Kapolei from that same platform.

Riders can get up to the platform via stairs, escalator or an elevator, but there is no escalator to get down from Platform 1; there is only one elevator in operation.

Where to visit:

USS Arizona Memorial . About a 10-minute ride on TheBus from the Aloha Stadium station.

.

Where to shop:

Aloha Stadium Swap Meet . The Swap Meet will continue to operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m., even though the stadium itself is closed.

.

Where to eat/drink:

Aloha Stadium Swap Meet. The Swap Meet, which will be open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, features food vendors and drink vendors offering local treats, fruits, snacks and more.



What to know:

This station offers service for the areas of Aiea, Salt Lake, Moanalua, Aloha Stadium and outlying areas.

Platform 2 will not be used until the next segment of Skyline opens.

There is no escalator down from Platform 1; there is only one elevator at Platform 1.

Station 8: Kalauao

The Kalauao station is also known as the Pearlridge station. It is located in Aiea on Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi Street.

The Pearlridge station does not have a park-and-ride lot, but they do offer bicycle parking and TheHandi-Van drop-off and pick-up.

This station, while called the Pearlridge station, does not take riders directly to the shopping center; it may take about 10 to 15 minutes to walk to the mall from the station.

Riders can get up to the platform via stairs, escalator or an elevator.

Where to visit:

Pearlridge Center . Offers restaurants, a movie theater and stores. Visitors can board another train — the center’s monorail — for a slower, shorter ride from one side of the mall to the other.

.

Where to shop:

Pearlridge Center. The two-part shopping center offers more than 100 stores ranging from Macy’s and Express to Hot Topic and PINK.



Where to eat/drink:

Gen Korean BBQ. A Korean restaurant in Pearlridge Center where customers cook their food at their table.

Taste Tea. A boba shop located in Pearlridge Center.

Other restaurants and food courts in the Pearlridge Center, including Genki Sushi, Guava Smoked and more.

What to know:

This station serves the areas of Pearl City, Waimalu, Aiea and Pearlridge Center.

There are no parking facilities at the Pearlridge station.

Station 7: Waiawa

The Waiawa station is also known as the Pearl Highlands station. It is located in Pearl City on Kamehameha Highway and Kuala Street.

The Pearl Highlands station does not yet have a park-and-ride facility, but has promoted a kiss-and-ride stop where riders can get driven to the station and dropped off before getting on the train.

There have been concerns about the safety of riders as they try to access the Pearl Highlands station; for those not riding TheBus or getting dropped off, they have to cross part of the highway where cars are preparing to drive onto on-ramps.

Where to visit:

Regal Pearl Highlands . A movie theater with reclining chairs showing the latest films, located in the Pearl Highlands Center. They are offering $2 summer movies during the first shows on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

.

Where to shop:

Pearl Highlands Center . On the third floor of the Pearl Highlands Center, with shops including Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less and Jeans Warehouse.

. Foodland Farms . Located up the street from the Pearl Highlands Center; a grocery store offering local favorites like poke bowls, plus a bar and restaurants inside the store.

.

Where to eat/drink:

Liliha Bakery. A bakery and sit-down restaurant located in the Pearl Highlands Center.

Daiichi Ramen. A ramen shop located across the street from Foodland Farms; Daiichi is also close to Kozo Sushi, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue and Panda Express.

The food court at Pearl Highlands Center.

What to know:

This station serves the areas of Pearl City, Pearl Highlands and Pearl Highlands Center.

To access the station, riders must cross Kamehameha Highway.

There are no parking facilities for the Pearl Highlands station as of yet.

Station 6: Halaulani

The Halaulani station is also known as the Leeward Community College station; it is located in Pearl City in the LCC campus parking lot.

The LCC station does not offer parking facilities for Skyline riders’ cars, but there is parking for bicycles.

The platform to board the train is in the center, meaning riders don’t have to worry about being on the wrong side of the tracks — they just need to make sure they are boarding a train that’s heading in the right direction.

Where to visit:

Where to shop:

Leeward Community College bookstore . Stop by to get merchandise and sport logos for both University of Hawaii and LCC or some school supplies.

.

Where to eat/drink:

Sama Sama . A new Filipino-inspired shop offering boba drinks, coffee and dessert on the LCC campus.

.

What to know:

This station serves the areas of Waikele and LCC campus as well as other areas.

This location is the only non-elevated station in the first segment of the system.

The platform is in the center, so make sure to board the correct train.

Station 5: Pouhala

The Pouhala station is also known as the Waipahu Transit Center station. It is located in Waipahu on Farrington Highway and Hikimoe Street.

The Waipahu Transit Center station does not offer park-and-ride facilities but does have an area for kiss-and-ride. This station also offers bicycle parking.

While HART said this station had two planned entrances, only one of the entrances has HOLO card scanners and the ability to bring riders up to the train platform, so riders are urged to use caution when entering and exiting the station to make sure they’re not on the wrong side of the road.

Where to visit:

Waipahu Festival Marketplace. The Waipahu Festival Marketplace is an indoor farmers market offering fresh local produce. About a 10-minute walk from the station.



Where to shop:

The Salvation Army The location in Waipahu is about a 10-minute walk from the station and offers a place to both shop secondhand apparel and donate clothes and other items.



Where to eat/drink:

Honolulu Kitchen. Honolulu Kitchen is home to some unique fried manapua flavors, both sweet and savory, in addition to some plate lunch options.

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering . Tanioka’s offers poke, plate lunches and more. They are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

. Elena’s . A restaurant offering both classic Filipino dishes and a famous, unique take on the omelet.

.

What to know:

This station serves the areas of Waipahu, Waikele and others.

Crossing the road to get up to the platform may be dangerous.

If taking the elevator, the C button brings people to the second level, where riders can move from one platform to the other. The PL button brings people directly up to the platform, but only on one side of the tracks.

Station 4: Hoaeae

The Hoaeae station is also known as the West Loch station. It is located in Waipahu on Farrington Highway, Leoole Street and Leoku Street.

The West Loch station does not offer any park-and-ride facilities, but allows for kiss-and-ride in addition to pick-up and drop-off for TheHandi-Van and connections with TheBus.

The platforms at this station are on the sides of the tracks, so riders must make sure they are on the correct side of the tracks to get to their destination.

Where to visit:

Waipahu Town Center . A group of shops and restaurants where people can get fast food, some coffee or even a haircut.

.

Where to shop:

Goodwill. A thrift store and donation center located in Waipahu Town Center where people can buy and donate secondhand items.

Saver’s. A thrift store located about a 10-minute walk from the station. Visitors can buy and donate secondhand items.



Where to eat/drink:

Koa Pancake House . A dine-in breakfast restaurant offering classic dishes with a local twist. The restaurant closes at 2 p.m., so get there early.

. Zippy’s Waipahu . A sit-down restaurant offering local comfort foods.

. Jolibee . A restaurant chain offering a unique collection of food, from fried chicken to spaghetti.

.

What to know:

This station serves the areas of West Loch, Ewa Beach and Waipahu, among others.

There is no parking at this station.

Station 3: Honouliuli

The Honouliuli station is also known as the Hoopili station. It is located in Ewa in what the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has called “the future residential community of Honouliuli.”

At the time of the opening of the Skyline system in 2023, there was not much around the Hoopili station, but as the area is developed, there should be more places to visit, shop and eat.

What to know:

This station will serve the areas of Honouliuli and other outlying areas.

There is a temporary park-and-ride facility at this station.

Station 2: Keoneae

The Keoneae station is also known as the UH West Oahu station. It is located in Kapolei on Kualakai Parkway and Hoomohala Avenue.

There is a park-and-ride facility at this station, with HART boasting 1,000 stalls available.

In addition to the parking, there is a kiss-and-ride option at this station and areas for TheHandi-Van and TheBus transfers.

Where to visit:

Where to shop:

UH West Oahu bookstore . Pick up some official UH West Oahu merchandise. All purchases made at the bookstore go to supporting the University of Hawaii.

.

Where to eat/drink:

UH West Oahu dining hall. The dining hall at UH West Oahu is operated by Da Spot , offering healthy options for food and juices.

Teapresso Bar . A drink shop offering customizable flavor combinations and boba, in addition to coffee, tea and smoothies.

.

What to know:

This station is serving the areas of the UH West Oahu campus other nearby residential areas.

Station 1: Kualakai

The Kualakai station is also known as the East Kapolei station. It is located in Kapolei on Kualakai Parkway and Keahumoa Parkway.

This station did not offer park-and-ride facilities or kiss-and-ride options at the time of Skyline’s opening, but promised to offer both in the future.

To board the trains from the platform at this station, riders must make sure they are on the proper side of the tracks.

Where to visit:

Ka Makana Alii A shopping mall located in Kapolei, about a 20-minute walk from the East Kapolei station or a shorter ride on TheBus — HOLO cards are valid for free transfers for up to 2.5 hours in the same direction.

Kroc Center A community center located almost right at the station. Visitors can purchase a guest pass if heading out to ride the train and make a day of it.



Where to shop:

Ka Makana Alii The mall offers stores selling jewelry, makeup, clothing and more. The mall also hosts events like farmers markets and craft fairs.



Where to eat/drink:

Ka Makana Alii food court and restaurants. The mall offers local favorites and national chains, from Thai food to Olive Garden.

and restaurants.

What to know:

This station offers service to the areas of Kapolei as well as Makakilo and Ewa Beach, in addition to other nearby areas.

This station does not connect riders directly to the Ka Makana Alii mall. Ka Makana Alii has detailed instructions on how to access the mall by way of TheBus. When heading to the mall, it is recommended that riders get off TheBus at Kapolei Parkway at Kinoiki Street bus stop 4592. When heading back to Skyline, it is recommended that riders wait for TheBus at Kapolei Parkway at Kinoiki Street bus stop 4588.



The second segment of the Skyline system, which will extend from the Halawa station to the Kalihi Transit Center, is set to complete construction toward the end of 2023.

HART is expecting to transfer the assets — including stations, trains and the track — to the Department of Transportation Services by 2025.

The next segment will open four more stations, bringing riders to Honolulu’s international airport and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, among other locations.