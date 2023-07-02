HONOLULU (KHON2) — For one day only folks who visited the Honouliuli Station got to see a special motorized Skyline LEGO track on Saturday.

The Hawaii LEGO Users Group helped construct the display for the public, especially keiki, to enjoy.

HILUG posted on its social media that the event was a hit.

The rail model was motorized and moved along the track just like the real-life Skyline rail. Below it, there were LEGO TheBus, roads and buildings.

A LEGO model of Aloha Tower was also towering on the side.

The Department of Transportation Services said other neat events like this are in the works.

DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said “And this was the first of hopefully many that we’re going to do. I mean, we’re going to look at entertainment, we’re going to look at night markets, people’s open markets.”

“That they’re not just transport methods, but they’re activity centers and help it can help us overcome things such as food deserts in our community,” Nouchi added.

KHON2.com will keep you posted about any pop-up events happening at a Skyline station.