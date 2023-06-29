HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s rail system, which has officially been named Skyline, is on track to open on to the public on June 30.

Rides on the Skyline will be completely free from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 — that means riders will not need to purchase or bring a Holo Card. Each of the stations and the three park-and-ride lots will open at 2 p.m.

“We want to ask everyone, the 2 p.m. time is firm. Please do not arrive early if you can,” said Department of Transportation Services deputy director Jon Nouchi. “But at that time all nine stations will be available to board and will be operating regular service, which means Skyline Trains will depart all stations every 10 minutes”

The park-and-ride lots are at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, Ho’opili and Halawa stations. Spaces are limited and updates will be sent out on DTS social media pages.

Parking is free, but the lots will close at the conclusion of service and cars are not allowed overnight. Street parking is available at the Kulakai (East Kapolei) Station, as well as near the Honouliuli Station.

Officials do have some rules for riders; Amplified music of any kind will not be allowed inside the stations or on the trains.

“We don’t allow consumption of food and items. We normally allow a sip of water and things from a water bottle that’s not going to get you in any trouble,” said DTS director Roger Morton.

The Department of Transportation Services said a round-trip ride on the tracks will take about 45 minutes; a one-way trip from one end to the other should take approximately 22 minutes. Those ride times do not account for wait times at the stations — trains are expected to depart from all stations every 10 minutes. Riders will not be allowed to park at Leeward Community College, but there will be new bus routes to help riders out.

“We do have restroom facilities at all of the locations, the restrooms are not open access. You do have to go and get entry from a station attendant,” Morton said.

The doors of the trains will be open between 20 and 30 seconds at the stations and officials want folks to keep elevator etiquette in mind.

“If there’s people on the train, let them off first, enter the train, take a seat, enjoy the ride,” Morton said.

Riders using electric scooters, bikes or other wheeled modes of transportation are allowed to walk or roll those inside the stations and trains, but riding those other devices while inside is prohibited.

“You can bring electric foot scooters, other electric devices however, as as you would expect, we we do not allow people to ride any bicycle or scooter or one wheel or any other product,” Nouchi said. “Even if people are still wearing those heely shoes. Please do not recreationally ride aboard Skyline Trains.”

Each station will have electronic displays informing riders which direction the next train will be going.

For riders who are using wheelchairs, there are spaces on the trains where they can park their wheelchairs without needing to be strapped in.

DTS Director Roger Morton said about 30,000 riders are expected by the end of the five-day period of free rides. Service through Tuesday, July 4 ends at 7 p.m. and officials advise the public to not get on the train after 6 p.m. if they would like to make it back to where they started.

Active Holo Cards will be required to ride the trains during the remainder of the free period, which will last from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4.

New bus schedules are set to go into effect on Saturday, July 1, and more information on Skyline operations can be found online.