HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The first full day of service on Skyline was Saturday, July 1.

The Department of Transportation Services told KHON2.com that about 9,000 people hopped aboard on Friday, June 30.

History was certainly made for Hawaii transportation, but passengers said there is still room for improvement.

The stations connect East Kapolei to Halawa, but they may not bring riders exactly where they need to go. KHON2.com asked some longtime Hawaii residents for their advice to new riders.

“Learn where the stops are and find out how far you have to walk from the stop to an area,” said Halawa resident Steve Glanstein. “Because for us, we’re used to driving in Hawaii, having been here over 50 years. So you, you want to see, ‘How can I integrate the the system with my daily practices, with what I do.'”

Announcements are made before the trains arrive and there are electronic signs that show how far away each one is. It certainly is not as tech-savvy as other mass transit systems.

“For $10 billion, they’re going to have all the digital telescreens like they have in Japan,” said Salt Lake resident Kelvin Chun. “You know, show the active, what station the train is at.”

Chun said the hooks for bicycles are not exactly user-friendly.

“It has to go up like this on the wall,” Chun said as he strained to pick up his bike, “you got to pull on the latch way over there.”

Officials said bicyclists are not required to use the hooks.

“You always have the option, especially if the train is not fully packed, you can sit down in any wide-open area, hold your bike with you,” said DTS deputy director Jon Nouchi.

Another word of advice from Nouchi was to hang on when the trains start moving.

“Once you get into the train, if you want to sit or if you if you need to sit, find the seat as soon as you can. And even if you’re sitting, please hold on when the train gets started. I think it’s surprising at how quickly these trains take off and get up to speed,” Nouchi said.

A reoccurring concern passengers told KHON2.com about was the parking, or lack thereof. There are park-and-ride lots at the Halawa, UH West Oahu and Ho’opili stations and officials said they are working out the details for constructing more.

“Especially at the Waiawa/Pearl Highlands site. We are working with HART to figure out how to fulfill the park-and-ride option for Central Oahu to interface, and that design still has ramps coming off of the H-1, H-2 freeways that would feed directly into that,” Nouchi said.

“But the traffic has gotten worse over the last couple of decades,” Glanstein said, “So, this does make the case for it. Also, if they could get to the airport, it’ll be much more convenient.”