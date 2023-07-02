HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were a few hiccups with Skyline during its grand opening weekend.

On Saturday, some miscommunication caused some stations to close earlier than scheduled, and one of the trains was seen sitting on the track near the stadium on Sunday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For the most part, riders said they enjoyed checking out the long-awaited ride and are enjoying the free fares through July 4.

“It was nice actually, a little wobbly but it was nice, the air conditioning was nice and cool,” said Kaaawa resident Grace George.

“It was fun, not too crowded,” said rider Mason Rodrigues, who went on it twice this weekend. “Seeing the landscape of Ewa Beach and Kapolei and having a different perspective was really nice.”

Rachel Kimura rode Skyline with her parents for the first time and noted the differences between Japan’s train system and this.

“It was good, really nice and clean. The stops are kind of jerky and I think it could be smoother; it’s a little bumpy,” she said.

On Sunday, one train was seen sitting near the Halawa station for about 20 minutes.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services officials said in a statement:

“The Passenger Screen Gates at the Halawa, Aloha Stadium Skyline station became out of sync with an arriving train. The train in question was not ‘stalled.’ Trains are designed to remain in place to ensure if any out-of-sync PSGs cannot open, passengers may not exit, fall or injure themselves.”

The train was switched to manual operations and controlled by operations at the station.

According to the city, by design, the train operated as it should have, ensuring the safety of onboard and waiting passengers.

The gates at the station, which have multiple signs warning not to touch or reach over, apparently became out of sync with the arriving train.

On the ground, some said lack of signage made things confusing, and they were concerned about lack of sidewalks near parking lots. Many people were walking through the foliage and dirt to get back to their cars.

Several kupuna said they wish there was more warning when the train was about to start and stop because many lose their balance while standing or sitting down.

As for operating hours, there was some confusion on Saturday when people became stranded and stations were closed around 6 p.m.

According to the city, volunteer staff believed they were closing at 6 p.m. like on the grand opening day.

The city said the staff is now aware of the normal 7 p.m. closing time.

The city is advising riders to not get on a train near the 7 p.m. timeframe as they will not likely be able to return to the station they started.

Each station had a sign that read what time the last train would leave the station.

Some were also annoyed you needed your holo card again to exit the station.

And most can’t wait for the rest of the line to be completed, and also wish hours were open a little longer.

“We’re really waiting for the airport station, that’s going to be a game changer, but how long from now is that going to be? TBD, right?” said west Oahu resident Justin Vacca.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Others said it would have been nice to take the rail to the 50th State Fair on Saturday, but because the fair didn’t begin until 5 p.m., they opted to drive so they wouldn’t miss the train back to where they started.