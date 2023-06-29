HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2.com is getting you ready for rail with a closer look at everything from security to how to ride.

Rail may have ballooned into a $13 billion price tag, but the parking will be free.

Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said, “Right here we feature almost 600 stalls here for people to park and ride along the line.”

You’ll notice the Hawaiian plants, beautiful Hawaiian artwork on the pillars and on a good day, the nice, natural AC from the trades. Pro tip: get your HOLO card in advance.

“First of all, we want everybody to get their HOLO card ahead of time, but if not, this is the gateway to where you can get a HOLO card, you can purchase a HOLO card here, you can add value and you can also see where you’ve used your fare and what you’ve spent,” said Nouchi.

Nouchi continued, “People are going to walk up here and assume it is touch screen but it is not, correct? Yeah it is not touch screen use the buttons to the right and left side here.”

Once you’ve loaded your card, tap the gate and enter; do the same when you exit.

“Hold it down there you go, and I will do the same. Easy! Easy,” said Nouchi.

You can find where to go on the signs overhead.

“So, most of our stations have a platform one and platform two, so as you can see here you can go up on either side of the tracks,” said Nouchi. “Generally, our track two, platform two, that’s eastbound, and then on the track one and platform one is our westbound.”

Elevator, escalator or stairs up to the platform, and wait for your train. Some stations have a center platform, so just pick your direction. When you get inside, there’s lots of space and storage.

As for what you can bring, Nouchi said it’s elevator courtesy, but no open food and drink, un-leashed pets (not including service animals), sharp objects or firearms and ammunition.

“This is the watersports rack, this is where we intended for people to put any kind of surfboard or skim board or anything,” said Nouchi.

“Push down your seat and you can easily put down your bag anywhere you want,” he continued. “People can drop their bikes here, hook their front wheel in here and put your back tire in here and you can just hang it up and not have to worry about holding onto it.”

Once you get on, make sure you grab onto something if you’re standing up. The train has quite a bit of torque as we’re experiencing right now, but of course, there are plenty of seats, and the best seat in the house is right up front. It gives you a very clear view of where you’re headed to and it gives you a good idea of why this is called Skyline.

“You really start to see places that you never saw before, because you’re usually on the road and you worry about what’s around you, but you get to see the coastline that you never really knew was right there, you get to see pieces of neighborhoods that you didn’t know existed and it’s just such a different vista,” said Nouchi.