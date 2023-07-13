HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — It costs $3 to ride Honolulu’s rail system, but taxpayers could be shelling out a lot more for operating costs.

A local nonprofit crunched the numbers and said it is the most expensive rail system in the country per passenger.

The operational budget for Skyline is about $85 million every year. The highest day of ridership during the opening week of rail was 4,312 passengers, and the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii said taxpayers will pay $51 per passenger if that continues.

“If you think about it, yes, riders are paying $3; but taxpayers are paying the other $50,” said Grassroot Institute of Hawaii executive vice president Joe Kent.

Kent said 12,000 daily passengers is about how many will be needed to stay on par with the cost of mainland systems — that is about the same number of average daily passengers that rode Skyline when it was free.

“That’s what the rail would have to look like every day in order for it to kind of break even with the mainland rails,” Kent said.

Honolulu’s Transportation Services Department said average ridership is steady at about 4,000 every day and added it is not a surprise.

“Because, you know, the reality is that we’re going from east Kapolei to stadium,” said DTS director Roger Morton, “and we knew that going into that, that ridership would be very limited.”

“I do agree that the real benefit from the system will be when it gets into town and our projections are at that point it will be one of the lowest cost systems on a per passenger mile basis,” Morton said.

“Yes, the rail is going to have fewer passengers if we only open half of it,” Kent said, “but if the cost is so high at $85 million, why run it at all? Why not wait until it’s finished?”

It is not that easy, according to Morton. Contracts have been paid, and some are using the new feeder bus routes to and from rail stations.

“For a lot of people, it does work; and as we get the system further and further into town, it’s going to become a game-changer for the island,” Morton said.

KHON2.com heard similar feedback from riders about the feeder routes. One west Oahu resident said the bus stops around rail stations are quite convenient.

“The C changed,” Waianae resident Mandee Akiona said, “but it’s better because we get to the rail. And we come straight here and then we can catch the bus straight to work.”

Things are moving toward town — construction began on Thursday, July 13 on Halekauwila and South streets in Kakaako.

“I think we have to, as a community, we’ve got to look at rail as a multi-decade type thing,” Morton said, “the same way we would look at H-3, the same way we would look at H-1.”

Transportation officials said they are working out the details for a program with the Department of Education to give free Skyline passes to high school students to increase ridership.