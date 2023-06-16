HONOLULU (KHON2) — Skyline. That is now the official name for Honolulu’s rail system, which is set to welcome passengers in two weeks.

With that name, city officials hope to bring in a new era and a new image to the much-maligned project.

The city’s presentation of the new name was aided by a video with scenic views of the rail route.

The city said the naming process took about five years. There was a lot of brainstorming and getting reactions from focus groups. At the time there weren’t a lot of positive things to say about the project.

With the price tag now at 10 billion dollars and years delayed, the city is expressing hope for a new era as the Skyline opens its first phase on June 30. City officials said they considered calling it “The Train,” just like TheBus.

“The resounding sentiment there was if you’re going to spend billions of dollars, you cannot call it the train do better,” said Jon Nouchi, Department of Transportation Services deputy director.

Nouchi said Hawaiian names were also considered like Hoku and Ilima. But in the end, after city officials rode the train, Skyline was the most fitting.

“Hopefully it also will take away this connotation, negative connotation,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I think you’re going to begin to experience that once people start riding when we get out there in the first week.”

Skyline will be able to take passengers on an 11-mile route between East Kapolei and Aloha Stadium. Officials expect a modest but steady number of daily riders.

“I expect that by the end of the year that will be looking at 8 to 10,000 riders on our system and I’m confident of that because I know what the ridership is on the parallel bus routes and go in the corridor,” said Roger Morton, DTS director.

Morton admits that this first phase probably will not do much to relieve traffic congestion. But in the years ahead with more housing being built in West Oahu, rail will make a big difference.

“We’re building rail for people right now and people will love it when they start riding it now but we’re really building it for the future,” he said.

He says in two years, when it reaches the airport, daily ridership will be around 25,000.