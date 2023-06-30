HONOLULU (KHON2) — When Honolulu’s rail system was first pitched nearly 20 years ago, it was supposed to be a lot longer, and a lot cheaper, serving West Kapolei and the University of Hawaii. So will it ever stretch that far?

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Part of the allure of rail for supporters was the promise of connecting Oahu’s fastest-growing second city with its largest educational campus and all points in between. Advocates for rail mass transit said it should still get there, and can.

With a price tag of over $9 billion from east Kapolei to Kakaako, it’s hard to imagine the days when rail was first pitched in the early 2000s as a Kalaeloa to Manoa line for under $3 billion. The idea, in the works in one way or another since the 60s, had a staunch backer in Sen. Daniel Inouye, the man with the vision and power to help get it done.

Inouye’s Chief of Staff Jennifer Sabas said “His two really strong beliefs were one, we are one of the top 10 cities in this nation. And as a top 10 city, we should have a workable functional public transit system, which would include rail that allows us to move our people back and forth, as well as our visitors.

“And together with Mufi, he was very strong in his belief that it was time for the west side of this island to have some equity,” Sabas added.

Fast forward to today and the rail still gets too much but not all of the west side, leaving west Kapolei and beyond still just out of reach. And over on the other end, nowhere near UH Manoa and just shy of Ala Moana Center — the original end-point when the Feds first signed on with grant money.

“I think he would want to make sure and was always confident that if it got up and running, that there would be such demand for it that people would value it and then and demand that it go farther into Kapolei,” said Sabas. “Or it finds its way to the university to really — that the maximum benefit.”

So if you build it, will they come, and will they want more?

“I think that you know, getting it to ala moana is not anything that’s out of the question or or the ordinary and who’s to say how far even beyond that? On both sides, we know we’ve got a huge population on the west side, and we want to accommodate.” Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu mayor

“It’s all about connecting people, and connecting people to jobs, to churches, to community, to service providers to hospitals,” said Mike Formby, Honolulu County managing director. “I mean, that’s what the system is about. And it is an equity component. I mean, it’s all about connecting people at the lowest cost to people that can’t afford to necessarily have a car pay for insurance, or that maybe you have to buy a house outside of the city where housing prices are lower.”

How to pay for expansion? Advocates suggest a similar mechanism to what we have now — local funding like an extended ge surcharge which tourists largely help pay for at the register, plus some form of federal subsidy.

“When 2031 rolls around, the construction costs will be paid for,” Colleen Hanabusa, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation chairwoman. “And it’s always been that way the construction costs will we pay for. Operation maintenance, on the other hand, is a different situation.”

Meanwhile, the line Oahu has will connect major employment centers like the airport and Pearl Harbor, and more to come.

“I really think that when the Dillingham corridor is finished, the ridership on and off of that is going to be phenomenal,” said Blangiardi. “As we see the Kapalama area develop further and other other other projects that we’ve seen on paper when people look at the future, it’s a very exciting thing.”

We’re focusing on iwilei, iwilei has an opportunity through land acquisition, which the mayor and i are working on right now to acquire parcels and actually build communities where people can live in affordable housing, and have services that they need, as well as community spaces and be able to commute to work.” Mike Formby, Honolulu County managing director.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Rail and the transit-oriented development, and what comes with it, and the change in lifestyle is really part of our future,” said Hanabusa. “And I want to see that future. I don’t want to see kids leaving, I want them to stay here and I want them to say, you know, Honolulu is not bad, or you know, I can work from home, I can do all these things.”