HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s full steam ahead for the opening of the Honolulu rail system as the Honolulu City and Council’s transportation services accepted the official keys to the rail.

“This transfer ushers in a new era for balance transportation on this island,” said Roger Morton, Department of Transportation Services director.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has completed the construction of the first segment of the Honolulu rail system; and on Friday, June 9, they handed the project over to DTS.

Leaders from HART and the city called the day a momentous and historic moment for Hawaii with the city now tasked with operations and maintenance of 10.75 miles of rail guideway and nine rail stations.

“And I for one, I urge everybody — I don’t care where you come from if you’re in the rail area if you’re in Hawaii Kai if you’re on the Windward side — please come and try the system because as others have said, when you get on that system and you actually see it, it is inspiring.” Roger Morton, Department of Transportation Services Director

An aerial view of Station 6, Halaulani, of the Honolulu rail located at Leeward Community College in Pearl City, Hawaii. (HART) A Honolulu car passes through west Oahu. (HART) Station 9, Halawa, of the Honolulu rail located at the Aloha Stadium in Halawa, Hawaii. (HART) Station 1, Kualakai, of the Honolulu rail located in East Kapolei, Hawaii. (HART)

DTS announced that the rail will open to the public at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The system operates until 7 p.m.

On the first day of opening, the public can ride the rail for free without a HOLO card at any of the nine rail stations located from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. After this day, a HOLO card will be required to ride the rail.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The DTS also said that from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4, the entire transit system will be free so that the public can adjust to the changes in its bus systems connecting to the rail schedule.