Red Sand Shines a Light on Sex Trafficking

Honolulu (KHON2) – Red sand is part of a visual campaign to shine a light on the darkness of exploitation and child sex trafficking that’s happening in Hawaii.

Mea Aloha Spady, Director of Advancement, Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, poured the red sand in a cracked pavement at Kapiolani Park as a symbol of youth trafficking that can happen in broad daylight, and has high occurrence within Native Hawaiian populations.

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua partnered with the Red Sand Project in January for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day to bring awareness. The pouring of red sand into cracks symbolize the cracks in the system that victims fall into.

KHON2 and Ho‘ōla Nā Pua have partnered on a special to take a closer look at the problem and solutions including mentorship and the new Pearl Haven campus for survivors. You can support efforts by watching and making a donation.

Shine The Light: Ending Sex Trafficking with Ho‘ōla Nā Pua airs Thursday 5/6 on KHON2 at 9:30pm.

In danger, need help or know someone who does? There are help & referral lines.

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua

24/7 Help & Referral Line

808.435.9555

STATE OF HAWAII

Department of Human Services Child Trafficking

808.832.1999 (Oahu)

888.398.1188 (Neighbor Islands)

NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING

888.373.7888

For more information visit www.hoolanapua.org

#SHINETHELIGHT #PEARLHAVEN”

ABOUT Ho‘ōla Nā Pua

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) was founded as a 501(c)3 to shine the light into the dark criminal enterprise of exploitation, placing the health of Hawaii’s youth at the center of our mission and our vision for our community. We are committed to the prevention of child sex trafficking while providing care for children who have been exploited. Ho‘ōla Nā Pua believes children deserve a bright future. Today, not only does Ho‘ōla Nā Pua offer integrated programming that reaches thousands of youth, community members and stakeholders across the state of Hawaii annually, but it is also considered a national partner and a rising standard in the global effort to stop sex trafficking, permanently.