Pearl Haven Offers Hope & Healing to End sex trafficking

Honolulu (KHON2) – Survivors of child sex trafficking in Hawaii now have a place to heal, as non-profit Ho‘ōla Nā Pua celebrates the opening of Pearl Haven.

President/Founder Jessica Munoz gave us a first look at the first of its kind center to protect, educate, and nurture youth.

KHON2 will continue our in depth look at the scope of the problem and solutions.

Shine The Light: Ending Sex Trafficking with Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, airs Thursday 5/6 at 9:30pm on KHON2.

Watch to learn more and support with a donation to help.

Website: hoolanapua.org

In danger, need help or know someone who does? There are help & referral lines.

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua

24/7 Help & Referral Line

808.435.9555

STATE OF HAWAII

Department of Human Services Child Trafficking

808.832.1999 (Oahu)

888.398.1188 (Neighbor Islands)

NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING

888.373.7888

#SHINETHELIGHT #PEARLHAVEN”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hoolanapua

Instagram: @hoolanapua

About Ho‘ōla Nā Pua

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) was founded as a 501(c)3 to shine the light into the dark criminal enterprise of exploitation, placing the health of Hawaii’s youth at the center of our mission and our vision for our community. We are committed to the prevention of child sex trafficking while providing care for children who have been exploited. Ho‘ōla Nā Pua(HNP) believes children deserve a bright future. Today, not only does HNP offer integrated programming that reaches thousands of youth, community members and stakeholders across the state of Hawaii annually, but it is also considered a national partner and a rising standard in the global effort to stop sex trafficking, permanently.