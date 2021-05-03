Ho`ōla Nā Pua Webinars Help Raise Awareness of Child Sex Trafficking

Ho `ōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) places the health of Hawaii’s youth at the center of their mission and their vision for the community. The organization is committed to the prevention of child sex trafficking while providing care for children who have been exploited. Ho `ōla Nā Pua believes children deserve a bright future. Today, Ho `ōla Nā Pua offers integrated programming that reaches thousands of youth, community members and stakeholders across the state of Hawaii annually. It is also a national advocate for the exploited and part if the global effort to stop sex trafficking.

Education Manager Tim Hitchens say programs like Ho `ōla Nā Pua’s training webinars are a key resource for raising awareness in the public, private and corporate sectors.

In danger, need help, or know someone who does?

Help & Referral Line 808.435.9555

STATE OF HAWAII

Department of Human Services Child Trafficking

808.832.1999 (Oahu)

888.398.1188 (Neighbor Islands)

NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING 888.373.7888

For more information visit: https://hoolanapua.org/ #SHINETHELIGHT #PEARLHAVEN