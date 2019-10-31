Have you spotted the new additions at Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Zoo is happy to welcome three new South African cheetahs from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, where the animals were born. The three sister cheetahs, named Fawkes, Nagini and Pickett, were born on July 9, 2018, and arrived at the Honolulu Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 27. Their names are references to various animals featured in the Harry Potter franchise.

The three cheetahs were provided to the Honolulu Zoo as part of a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and their Species Survival Plan (SSP). As part of the SSP, breeding facilities will send the offspring to holding facilities, like the Honolulu Zoo, until a genetically viable match is found. Once found, they will bring two animals together for breeding purposes. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the South African Cheetah as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List.

“We gladly welcome these cheetahs into the Honolulu Zoo,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “We’re thankful for the continued partnership with the AZA and zoo facilities across the country as we work together in continuing the survival of vulnerable and endangered species, such as the cheetah.”

The last cheetah to live at the Honolulu Zoo was Oringo, which died in March after suffering from health complications associated with aging. Oringo was 14 years old.