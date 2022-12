Sam and John get permission to board the USS Daniel Inouye and cook up some dishes made for the crew by 2 of the Navy’s finest. CS1 DyBouder shares a family recipe for Garlic Noodles while CS1 Guess spices it up with some Cajun Salmon.

Uncle Sam and John pay tribute to Daniel K. Inouye with one of his favorites, Beef Stew. They also get a grand tour of the Ship by the big man himself DCR CO Dave Haile.