Join us for a special edition of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen as we are joined by the incredibly talented Chef Alvarado Dickson, the culinary genius behind the dishes at Pier 9 by Sam Choy. Chef Dickson, with his rich Puerto Rican heritage, is ready to showcase flavors that carry stories, memories, and a lot of love.

The highlight of the episode? Chef Dickson is unveiling two mouthwatering dishes that promise to transport your taste buds straight to the heart of Puerto Rico. First up, we delve into the world of his cherished family recipe – the iconic pastelles. Wrapped in plantain leaves and steamed to perfection, these savory pockets of goodness are a testament to the rich culinary traditions that the island is famous for.

But wait, there’s more! If you’ve never tried a traditional bacalao salad, prepare to be enlightened. Bacalao, or salted cod, is harmoniously balanced with crisp vegetables and a citrusy dressing. This salad is a refreshing burst of flavors and a perfect testament to the island’s unique blend of Spanish, African, and Taíno influences.

Now, it wouldn’t be a complete show without Uncle Sam and John whipping up something special. The duo takes a dive into the cool, tangy world of ceviche, creating a succulent shrimp ceviche. Fresh, zesty, and a perfect pairing with the Puerto Rican delights.

So, whether you’re craving a taste of Puerto Rico or looking for some inspiration for your next kitchen adventure, this is one episode you don’t want to miss.

Tips in a Pinch with Chef Alvarado Dickson from Pier 9 by Sam Choy

Dive into the meticulous art of wrapping pastelles with Chef Alvarado Dickson. Unearth the secrets to ensure an authentic and snug wrap, perfectly sealing those rich flavors. An invaluable guide for aficionados of Puerto Rican cuisine. Tune in and elevate your culinary game on this Tips in a Pinch.