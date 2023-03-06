Uncle Sam and John head out East to meet social media influencer Ashley and her husband Jared pizza maker extraordinaire. Jared also working at local bbq joint TEX808 had some yummy bbq leftovers that were perfect to make some pizzas. Uncle Sam saw enough to also make a Curry Chicken Omelette on a bed of garlic rice. John and Sam together help create a Kim Chee Pizza with a cheese sauce infused with kimchee juice straight from the bottle. Jared showed off his skills with an all meat and cheese bbq pizza and blended cheese pizza all fired up in his stone pizza oven right outside his living room. Ashley AKA The Paradise Bartender made 4 special drinks for the show with two drinks custom made by her for Uncle Sam and John with their favorite flavors in mind. Drinks and Pizza, it doesn’t get any better than that.

Tips in a Pinch: Pizza Dough

Ever wondered what the secret to rolling out a perfect pizza dough is? Wonder no more!