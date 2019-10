John and Sam take a trip to the windward side to “chop it up” with the students and faculty of Windward Community College’s cooking program.

DISHES

‘Olena ‘Uala Fried Rice

Papaya Dressing

Cranberry Hibiscus Salad

Lemongrass-Steamed Tilapia with ‘Uala Leaf Pesto

Wiki Wiki Noodles with Tilapia and Luau Leaf

LIVING808 TIP

The art of scoring fish before cooking