John and Sam find garlic stuffed smoked ribeye, corned beef, Kauai shrimp, and they get creative with soursop and sea asparagus.

DISHES

Luau Stew

Corned Beef Hash

Kauai Shrimp with Olakai Sea Asparagus

Garlic-Stuffed Smoked Ribeye

Salmon Salad with Soursop Vinaigrette