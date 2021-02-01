Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – Tumua Tuinei

Uncle Sam and Johnny are back on the season premiere of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with local comedian, Tumua Tuinei. Chef Sam teaches Tuinei about the care that goes into making a moist hamburger steak as John assists in making a special dressing with a wild ingredient.

Dishes made:

1. Hamburger Steak with sauteed onions

2. Spam, Pork and Beans stir fry

3. Pan Fried Chicken marinated with Ted’s BBQ sauce

4. Tuinei House Salad with dried aku garnish served with Fruit Gummy infused dressing

5. Camp Style Ramen with bbq aioli