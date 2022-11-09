Uncle Sam and John head over to Terrell and Kayana’s house and show these first timers in the kitchen how to make new meals from leftovers. Terrell gets a cooking lesson from Uncle Sam as he teaches him the basics of a fried rice. Johnny is pleasantly surprised with the odd addition to a simple tofu poke salad Uncle Sam whips up. You’ll have to see it to believe what special ingredient was added to sweet and sour the poke up. With the young couple expecting, Kayana has hopes that her hubby will get it together so they can have a home cooked meal as a new family in the near future.