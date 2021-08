HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Firefighters responded to a chemical spill in Kahala after a man mixed pool cleaning chemicals and spread the concoction along the street on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call at 9:34 a.m. about spilled chemicals at 4373 Hopeloa Place in Kahala. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:43 a.m. and noticed a dry, granular substance on the street. The substance had a yellow-colored vapor and chemical odor.