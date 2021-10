HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Halloween is six days away and it is probably too late for folks in the Islands to go online costume shopping. KHON2 looks into some tips for those who are scrambling on a budget in this week's Action Line Consumer Alert.

Supply issues and shipping delays mean it is too late to shop through the web, but there is still time to get an outfit ready. There might even be some useful things lying around the house.