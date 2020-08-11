Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – La Vie

Uncle Sam and John dive into La Vie Restaurant in Waikiki and try dishes with deep, bold flavors executed with classic French techniques by Executive Chef Shaymus Alwin and Chef De Cuisine Patrick Collins.
Dishes made:
- Ahi Taretare: Ras El Hanout | Black Olive | Eggplant Chips
- Asparagus & Poached Egg: Alii Mushroom | Buckwheat | Chervil Nage
- Ludovico Farm’s Chicken: Morel Fricassee | Ris De Veau | Bacon Lardon
- Tropical Fruit Burrata Salsa with Balsamic reduction and Miso (prepared by Chef Sam Choy)