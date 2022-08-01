Sam and John head over to Kauai for the 2nd annual Koloa Landing Poke Fest! First it’s a trip to the Kauai Farmer’s market to get some ingredients for the Box Choy crew dinner, then it’s off to Koloa Landing at Poipu to check out the amenities the resort has to offer from Holo Holo Grill to Water slides! Soon after the boys head over to the Poke Fest to not only eat poke but to make a “True Taste” of Kauai poke for the masses. You’ll have to find out who takes the $11,000 prize. The day ends with a crew dinner at Koloa Landing. It was definitely an episode for the books.