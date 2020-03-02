Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – Kaufman ‘Ohana

Sam Choy's In The Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

Sam is tasked with creating a meal suitable for Nicholas who has type 1 diabetes.  John finds out that that Guinea Pigs aren’t just pets, but a delicacy in Peru.

Dishes made:

  1.  Lamb Kabab Tostada
  2. Rasin Olena Rice Porridge
  3. Papaya Fruit Salad

