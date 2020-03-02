Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen – Kaufman ‘Ohana Sam Choy's In The Kitchen Posted: Mar 1, 2020 / 06:30 PM HST / Updated: Feb 28, 2020 / 02:03 PM HST Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen sign-up form <a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/zh99urp0qgtf7g/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a> Sam is tasked with creating a meal suitable for Nicholas who has type 1 diabetes. John finds out that that Guinea Pigs aren’t just pets, but a delicacy in Peru. Dishes made: Lamb Kabab TostadaRasin Olena Rice PorridgePapaya Fruit Salad