On this special edition of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen, the boys meet up with Kap Teo Tafiti who can literally stand on hot coals with his bare feet. Uncle Sam and Johnny help Kap with preparing a variety of Polynesian cuisine in an Umu; a traditional Samoan above ground oven.

Dishes made:

1. Umu cooked Taro

2. Umu cooked Breadfruit

3. Faiai Ia (Fish with coconut milk)

4. Uku steamed in banana leaf

5. Vegetarian Palusami (Luau leaves with coconut milk)