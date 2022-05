Sam and John head over to Vegas for a special Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with David and Yannie Hodgman. In this beautiful house, the guys learn to make from scratch, Dumplings and Noodles from the expert Yannie. This muti-talented couple also get to learn from Uncle Sam some tips on stir fry and poke bombs.

Dishes Made:

HOMEMADE PORK DUMPLINGS

STIR FRY WITH HOMEADE NOODLES

POKE BOMB