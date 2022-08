Uncle Sam and John stop in at the Prince Waikiki to visit Chef Aaron who showed them his rooftop garden where they grow everything 100 Sails Restaurant needs for their special rooftop salad. The guys also get to talk to Mufi Hannemann about Hawaii Lodging And Tourism’s 43rd annual Charity Walk. If you haven’t yet, go to charitywalkhawaii.org to register and to get more information. Some of the dishes that were made were 100 Sail’s Rooftop Salad, Ludovico Farms Chicken, and Kona Ahi Sliders.