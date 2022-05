Sam and John join the Lugaros to create some Puerto Rican – Hawaiian inspired dishes. Kiki Lugaro busts out the big guns with sausage mailed from her Abuela all the way from Puerto Rico. Her husband Armando is pleasantly surprised with the new meals turned from leftovers prepared by the dynamic duo. Uncle Sam also teaches the gang how to caramelize fresh fruit for a Roselani Ice Cream Sundae. Is it time to grind yet?