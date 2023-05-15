In the latest episode of Sam Choy’s “In the Kitchen,” Sam and John are joined by owner Mike Irish and Mike Yonemura at Halm’s Enterprises for an exciting tour of the local farm and fish operation.

The episode starts with a visit to Diamond Head Seafood where fresh fish from the auction block arrive, where Sam and John get to witness the delivery and cutting of fresh fish for Halm’s Enterprises’ dishes. They learn about the different types of fish and the process of turning them into delicious poke. The duo is impressed by the quality and freshness of the fish, highlighting Halm’s Enterprise’s commitment to using only the best ingredients.

Next up, Sam and John visit Keoki’s Laulau to see the process of how the traditional Hawaiian dish is made. The workers of Halm’s Enterprises are passionate and skilled, creating the laulau with care and precision. The duo gets a firsthand look at the labor of love that goes into each laulau.

Throughout the episode, Sam and John notice the workers’ happiness and commitment to producing fresh, local food. Halm’s Enterprises’ slogan “Local People making local food for local people” rings true as they witness the operation’s dedication to supporting the local community and producing sustainable, high-quality food.

They also get to visit to Halm’s Enterprises’ kimchee factory. Sam and John learn about the fermentation process and the use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients in creating the flavorful and spicy Korean condiment.

Overall, this episode of Sam Choy’s “In the Kitchen” is a celebration of fresh, local food and the hardworking people behind it. The tour of Halm’s Enterprises highlights the operation’s commitment to sustainable farming practices and supporting the local community. Sam and John are impressed by the quality and dedication of the workers, and viewers will undoubtedly be left with a newfound appreciation for fresh, local food.

Tips in a pinch: Mixing sauces to create your own

When it comes to cooking, sometimes you find yourself in a pinch and need to get creative with what you have on hand. That’s where Halm’s Enterprises sauces come in handy! With a variety of flavors and textures, these sauces can be mixed and matched to create your own unique concoction.

Mike Yonemura of Halm’s Enterprises shares his secret sauces in this very saucy Tips in a Pinch.

So next time you’re in a pinch and need to whip up a sauce quickly, reach for your favorite Halm’s Enterprises sauces and get mixing!