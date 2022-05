Uncle Sam and John head over to the Gentry’s house to cook up some “green” dishes. Poet Gentry is nine years old going on 20. This old soul has already written a cook book with this Mom Candes Gentry called “Eat Pono” and they prepare 3 dishes with the boys. Uncle Sam and John flex thier vinaigrette muscles and make a very special dressing that you have to see to believe. Eating green never tasted so good.