Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen – Delima

The DeLima Ohana share a tune with the dynamic duo giving their leftover recreation experience a new meaning to “Loving Life” with a classic tune from this talented musical family. Uncle Sam and Johnny put their creative juices together and are pleasantly surprised to whip up a not so traditional dish with a very local jaw clenching fermented ingredient. Don’t miss this week with special musical guests Kapena!
Dishes made:
- Prune Mui Cha Siu Chicken
- Kim Chee Jigae
- Kapena House Salad with a Mustard Vinaigrette