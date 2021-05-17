Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen – Delima

Sam Choy's In The Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

The DeLima Ohana share a tune with the dynamic duo giving their leftover recreation experience a new meaning to “Loving Life” with a classic tune from this talented musical family. Uncle Sam and Johnny put their creative juices together and are pleasantly surprised to whip up a not so traditional dish with a very local jaw clenching fermented ingredient.  Don’t miss this week with special musical guests Kapena!

Dishes made: 

  1. Prune Mui Cha Siu Chicken  
  2. Kim Chee Jigae 
  3. Kapena House Salad with a Mustard Vinaigrette  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories