Uncle Sam and John meet the Queen of Green Cuisine Lillian Cumic. She’s an accomplished author and Chef and is also a master at manipulating Tofu to trick your brain in to thinking you’re eating protein or cheese.
The boys get schooled on Cumic’s Tofu techniques while getting to enjoy tasty food at the same time.
Uncle Sam and John meet the Queen of Green Cuisine Lillian Cumic. She’s an accomplished author and Chef and is also a master at manipulating Tofu to trick your brain in to thinking you’re eating protein or cheese.