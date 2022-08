The boys head out to the Savaiigaea house to teach Rocky and his 3 kids, Zaden (15), Ryden (11) and Eden (10) a thing or two about using leftovers for brand new meals.

Rocky a former UH football player is elated to find his kids learning cooking skills from the Godfather of Poke to use to make future meals for their family. Uncle Sammy and Johnny whip up enough food to feed a team and the Savaiigaea’s can only sum it all up in one phrase, “Cherreh”.