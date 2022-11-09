She’s not new to the kitchen but being on Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen is a first for Chef Amanda Smith, sustainable chef. This episode starts off with a twist full of lemon to the eyes while the menehune chef uses both Uncle Sam and John as sous to help create her provisions salad. Uncle Sam makes a broke da mouth turkey jook, perfect to warm you up during the holidays. For dessert, Chef Smith makes a mouth watering banana lumpia ala mode complete with Roselani ice cream. You can learn more about Chef Amanda at www.menehunechef.org.