Uncle Sam and John are cooking with hydrogen with Jeff Mikulina and Allison Awa of Blue Planet Foundation. When cooking with hydrogen the food is cooked but never dried out. Blue Planet Foundation’s Executive Director shares how Hawaii is on the road to 100% renewable energy and this hydrogen grill just the tip of the iceberg

Dishes made:

1. Pandan Red Curry

2. Hydrogen Grilled Ahi

3. Bruised Kale Salad with Seared Ahi and S&J Vinaigrette