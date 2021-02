Lamb Curry Stew in an instapot, a first on the show, unlike Brook Lee who makes a second appearance but this time as a co-host on this episode of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen. Cynthia Aoki invites the duo to her kitchen and slips them a pickled mystery ingredient.

Dishes made:

1. Char Siu Chicken with Fried Rice

2. Insta Lamb Curry Stew

3. Aoki House Salad with Pickled Plum Vinaigrette