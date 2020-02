Can the Godfather of Poke create a meal for someone with seafood allergies? Sam and John work their magic with pork belly, kim chee, carrots, and kalo.

DISHES

Kim Chee Soup with Pork Belly & Tofu

Honey Carrots

Kalo Hash with Onion & Corn

Johnny’s Steak Bites with Zucchini

LIVING808 TIP

The importance of browning your meat