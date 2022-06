Sam and John are off to Vegas for the Aloha Shoyu 75th Anniversary Poke contest! Before the grand event, the boys venture around town to take a tour of the Aloha Shoyu Factory to see exactly how Asian Gold is made. Then they head over to local Canteen PublicUS where it’s Ready Set Grind. Of course no episode is complete without Box Choy. See what the boy’s whip up in this Special Edition of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.