In the latest episode of “Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen”, fans are in for a delightful treat as Sam and John embark on a culinary journey to the iconic Ala Moana Hotel. Nestled in the heart of Honolulu, this hotel is not just known for its stunning views and impeccable service, but also for its culinary masterpieces.

Greeting our dynamic duo were none other than the hotel’s Executive Chef David Calvan and General Manager Daniel Barnard. Both radiate passion for what they do, and it’s evident in the magic that unfolds in the hotel’s kitchen.

Chef Calvan, with his vast experience and innovative approach to cuisine, showcased three dishes that are bound to become favorites for all the viewers.

The first was the Okinawan Sweet Potato and Kabocha Salad. A delightful blend of earthy sweet potatoes, the mild nuttiness of Kabocha, all adorned with a dressing that’s a tantalizing play of sweet and savory. This dish promises a burst of flavors and textures, making it a perfect start to any meal.

Next, we were introduced to the Haloumi & Tomato Napoleon. A clever twist on the classic, this dish balances the salty richness of Haloumi with the fresh tang of tomatoes. Layered to perfection, each bite is a symphony of flavors that dances on the palate.

Lastly, but certainly not least, the Grilled Flank Steak took center stage. Marinated and grilled to perfection, the steak was succulent, tender, and packed with robust flavors that only Chef Calvan could masterfully bring out.

As the episode concluded, it was evident that the Ala Moana Hotel is not just a place to rest your head, but also a culinary destination worth exploring. Kudos to Chef David Calvan for sharing his expertise and to GM Daniel Barnard for ensuring such a memorable experience. Until the next episode, happy cooking and eating!

