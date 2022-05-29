Tanoai Reed is the Rock’s stunt double and Kap, according to Uncle Sam is “The man that walks around without shoes”. Sam and John meet them up in Laie for this special show.

Starting with a Kava ceremony complete with Lava Lavas and ending with a enough food to feed an army, all cooked in a microwave umu with fire provided by Kap and some sticks, the boys get the full Polynesian experience. Dishes made this episode:

Tanoai’s Reverse Lau Lau

Umu Cooked Prime Rib

Umu Cooked Pork

Umu Cooked Branzini

Palusami

Curry Style Fe`e

Ulu