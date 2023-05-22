Get ready for a hilariously delicious episode of “Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen”! Join Sam Choy and his partner-in-crime, John, as they venture to the picturesque North side of Oahu. Their destination? A side-splitting meet-up with comedian Island Magic Mike Garcia and his lively Aunty Kapua. Brace yourself for non-stop laughter as Mike shares some of his favorite traditional Kahuku fare straight from his fridge. Watch as the trio turns leftover ingredients into mouthwatering dishes, showcasing their creativity and culinary skills. This uproarious episode promises a delightful blend of food, comedy, and heartwarming moments. Don’t miss out on the fun-filled feast and tune in to “Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen” for an unforgettable cooking experience!

Tips in a Pinch: Fastest Shelling for Shrimp

Check out our latest Tips in a Pinch! Sam teaches John and guest Mike Garcia the quickest way to peel shrimp. Say goodbye to tedious peeling and hello to delicious shrimp in seconds!